Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $53.26. 2,053,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

