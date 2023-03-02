Elliott Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,360,000. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. 939,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

