Ellie L. Mikes Sells 11,678 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,625,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,247,013. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

