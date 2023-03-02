Ellen Tobi Johnson Sells 30,437 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,795. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,179 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

