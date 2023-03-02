Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Buys 1,900 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways accounts for about 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 129.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,514 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 226.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $6,439,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 2,833,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,572,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

