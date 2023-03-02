Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Taylor Devices accounts for 0.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.04% of Taylor Devices worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAYD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

TAYD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 4,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,038. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $58.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

