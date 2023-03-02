Elgethun Capital Management Sells 2,430 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,853 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,974. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.36 and a 52-week high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.