Elgethun Capital Management Sells 1,539 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. The Liberty Braves Group accounts for about 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 0.32% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 2,942 shares valued at $99,489. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

