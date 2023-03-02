Elgethun Capital Management Purchases New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,616 shares of company stock worth $31,359,809 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.71. 570,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,791. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 268.09, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.