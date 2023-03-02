Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 2.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.47. 768,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,892. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.