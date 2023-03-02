Elgethun Capital Management Has $920,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,256. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

