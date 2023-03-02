Elgethun Capital Management Has $718,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 411,463 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 609,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

