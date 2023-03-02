Elgethun Capital Management Has $1.96 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $25.88. 2,147,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

