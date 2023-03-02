Elgethun Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,295 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.85. The stock had a trading volume of 845,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,881. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

