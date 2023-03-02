Elgethun Capital Management Acquires New Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000. Boston Omaha makes up about 2.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.74% of Boston Omaha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of BOC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. 28,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,630. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

