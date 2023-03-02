Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 720 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 206,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

