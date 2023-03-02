Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 1,551 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 2,942 shares worth $99,489. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.56. 426,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

