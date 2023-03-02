Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 1,511 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $183.24. 879,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.