Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $54,721.58

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $45.43 million and $54,721.58 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004283 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012153 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,539,127 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.