Electron Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,153,801 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,153,801 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for approximately 1.9% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $43,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $17,270,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $14,672,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $15,663,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Barclays downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,289.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,247 shares of company stock worth $6,587,577. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 2,896,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,345. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

