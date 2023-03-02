Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $60.73 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,553 shares during the period. Edison International makes up about 2.7% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Edison International worth $60,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 1,028,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

