Electron Capital Partners LLC Buys 81,386 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,386 shares during the period. XPO accounts for 1.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of XPO worth $28,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $50,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE XPO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,629. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.