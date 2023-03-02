Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electricity Generating Price Performance

EYUUF stock remained flat at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23. Electricity Generating has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KGI Securities lowered shares of Electricity Generating from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

