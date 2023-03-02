eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.29.
eHealth Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 5.83. eHealth has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.46.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
