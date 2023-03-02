Efforce Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efforce has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $34.20 million and $421,327.06 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Buying and Selling Efforce

