Edward S. Switter Sells 49,409 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock

Mar 2nd, 2023

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CRGet Rating) VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CR traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 222,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,855. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Crane (NYSE:CRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

