Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 68,773 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,773 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 713,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,031. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

