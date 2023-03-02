Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of NICE worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,652,000 after purchasing an additional 187,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,162,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 895,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,271,000 after buying an additional 26,776 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.48. The company had a trading volume of 152,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.22. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

