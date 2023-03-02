Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $6.04 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 192,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

WBA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

