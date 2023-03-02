Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Activity

Nucor Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.23. 666,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.23. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

