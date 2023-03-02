Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $5.23 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $423.73. The company had a trading volume of 139,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

