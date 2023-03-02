Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $13.90 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 198.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143,019 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields comprises about 1.1% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Gold Fields worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,607. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

About Gold Fields

Get Rating

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

