Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 655.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,197 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of CNX Resources worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

CNX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $15.77. 1,234,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,392. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.