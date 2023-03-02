Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 30,901 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,000. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $481.97. 106,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,645. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.