Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 47,679 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,679 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 781.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 478,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

