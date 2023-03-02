Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 23,828 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,828 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.60. 429,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,640. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.55.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $373,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,986,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,170 shares of company stock worth $10,331,934 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

