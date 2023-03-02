EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,734,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,586,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,587. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

