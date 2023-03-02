EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,988,913 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,988,913 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 8.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 4.55% of Restaurant Brands International worth $743,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,964,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 66,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,989,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,791,327. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.05. 353,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,358. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

