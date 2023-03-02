EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $434.68 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,787 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 4.9% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $434,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.9 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.30 and a 200 day moving average of $229.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

