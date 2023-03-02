EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $293.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,293,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323,743 shares during the period. Middleby accounts for about 3.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $293,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 21.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.50. 62,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average is $142.27. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.