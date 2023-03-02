EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181,728 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $103,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.84. 14,819,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,833,727. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

