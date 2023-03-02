EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,021,114 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262,384 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,114 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 2.0% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of SEA worth $182,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,652 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,328. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

