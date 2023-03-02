ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading Down 2%

Shares of ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.60 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30). Approximately 39,594 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 11,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

ECSC Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.78 and a beta of 1.20.

About ECSC Group

(Get Rating)

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.