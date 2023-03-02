EcoR1 Capital LLC Sells 11,867,008 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,867,008 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Geron worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 68,331 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Geron by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 111,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,633 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GERN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GERN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

