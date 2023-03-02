EcoR1 Capital LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $113.43. 104,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,215. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.79 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.