EcoR1 Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,015,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,928,000. Mirati Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.1% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 1.76% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,077 over the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,073. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

