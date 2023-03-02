Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,400 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the January 31st total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.2 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ECAOF remained flat at $0.22 on Wednesday. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.