Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,400 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the January 31st total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.2 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ECAOF remained flat at $0.22 on Wednesday. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
