Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,481 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Doximity worth $51,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 2,033.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $33.23. 251,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,241. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

