Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 80,513 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,513 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up about 1.5% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Sun Communities worth $161,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

SUI stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.23. The company had a trading volume of 214,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,583. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

