Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 762,284 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,284 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Church & Dwight worth $53,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 483,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

